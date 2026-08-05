ECUA Debuts Upgraded Website

August 5, 2026

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has launched a newly redesigned website featuring a modern layout, streamlined navigation, and enhanced accessibility. Built on the CivicPlus platform, the site marks ECUA’s first major website redesign in nearly a decade.

Key upgrades include a prominent top-page alert bar for service advisories, an interactive calendar, a new “Notify Me” subscription feature for local updates, and full compliance with accessibility standards.

“Taking on this project was truly a labor of love for our staff and our customers,” said Maria Del Aguila, ECUA public information specialist for digital communications and records. “My goal was to create a website that is easier to navigate, ADA compliant and, of course, nice to look at. Gathering feedback from our residents and staff, especially hearing what they disliked about the previous site, helped shape many of the decisions we made during the redesign. We put a lot of time and care into making this a better experience, and I hope our customers enjoy the new site and feel that it is a real improvement.”

Customers can explore the new features and submit feedback by visiting ecua.fl.gov.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 