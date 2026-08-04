Tate Aggies Name Volleyball Teams

Tate High School volleyball has named teams for the upcoming season.

The 2026 season beings with a varsity preseason tournament on August 11 and August 13. The JV and varsity will be in action at Escambia County August 18.

Team members are:

VARSITY

Torrie Garrett

Bailie Merritt

Ella Merritt

Jayla Templeman

Laila Whitley

Jacey Stuart

Ansleigh Crutchfield

Bentley Wartman

Brelynn Morris

Harper Leopard

Lexie Hardy

Myla Manoso

Grace Gaulden

JUNIOR VARSITY

McKenna Jones

Emma Dubuc

Jordan Suarez

Callie Fetcher

Kaylee Payne

Ryleigh Goolsby

Clara Stinnett

Kalyn Helms

Ayslie Bouie

Reese Ray

Jada Archer

Lily McGatha

Leighton Ratchford

FRESHMAN