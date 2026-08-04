Tate Aggies Name Volleyball Teams
August 4, 2026
Tate High School volleyball has named teams for the upcoming season.
The 2026 season beings with a varsity preseason tournament on August 11 and August 13. The JV and varsity will be in action at Escambia County August 18.
Team members are:
VARSITY
- Torrie Garrett
- Bailie Merritt
- Ella Merritt
- Jayla Templeman
- Laila Whitley
- Jacey Stuart
- Ansleigh Crutchfield
- Bentley Wartman
- Brelynn Morris
- Harper Leopard
- Lexie Hardy
- Myla Manoso
- Grace Gaulden
JUNIOR VARSITY
- McKenna Jones
- Emma Dubuc
- Jordan Suarez
- Callie Fetcher
- Kaylee Payne
- Ryleigh Goolsby
- Clara Stinnett
- Kalyn Helms
- Ayslie Bouie
- Reese Ray
- Jada Archer
- Lily McGatha
- Leighton Ratchford
FRESHMAN
- Kenadi Pyron
- Ghia Foster
- Annabelle Hayes
- Sophia Pollard
- Reagan Merritt
- Scarlet Harris
- Mariah Walsh
- Charliegh Bouie
- Sienna Wilkerson
- Natalie Lambert
- Paige Welsh
- Abigail Secchiari
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