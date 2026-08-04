Tate Aggies Name Volleyball Teams

August 4, 2026

Tate High School volleyball has named teams for the upcoming season.

The 2026 season beings with a varsity preseason tournament on August 11 and August 13. The JV and varsity will be in action at Escambia County August 18.

Team members are:

VARSITY

  • Torrie Garrett
  • Bailie Merritt
  • Ella Merritt
  • Jayla Templeman
  • Laila Whitley
  • Jacey Stuart
  • Ansleigh Crutchfield
  • Bentley Wartman
  • Brelynn Morris
  • Harper Leopard
  • Lexie Hardy
  • Myla Manoso
  • Grace Gaulden

JUNIOR VARSITY

  • McKenna Jones
  • Emma Dubuc
  • Jordan Suarez
  • Callie Fetcher
  • Kaylee Payne
  • Ryleigh Goolsby
  • Clara Stinnett
  • Kalyn Helms
  • Ayslie Bouie
  • Reese Ray
  • Jada Archer
  • Lily McGatha
  • Leighton Ratchford

FRESHMAN

  • Kenadi Pyron
  • Ghia Foster
  • Annabelle Hayes
  • Sophia Pollard
  • Reagan Merritt
  • Scarlet Harris
  • Mariah Walsh
  • Charliegh Bouie
  • Sienna Wilkerson
  • Natalie Lambert
  • Paige Welsh
  • Abigail Secchiari

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 