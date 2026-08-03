Gunfire Incident Leads to Aggravated Assault Arrest

A Walnut Hill man was arrested following a disturbance involving gunfire off Pineville Road last month.

Ricky Eugene Foster, 56, was taken into custody by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a residence following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered Foster, who smelled of alcohol and admitted to firing a handgun during a dispute.

A victim at the scene told deputies that Foster had aggressively ordered them to leave, blocked their vehicle, and pointed a handgun in their direction while making death threats. A witness also reported hearing multiple gunshots during the encounter, the report states. Foster claimed he fired the weapon straight into the air.

Foster was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.