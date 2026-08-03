Northview FFA Officer Team Meets With Local Agricultural Stakeholders

August 3, 2026

The Northview High School FFA Chapter 2026–2027 Officer Team recently kicked off their new year by spending a day touring and learning from various agricultural stakeholders throughout the community.

The team began their educational journey at Aliff Acres farm, where officers learned firsthand how the operation raises, processes, and markets its own local products. The tour continued with a visit to Lukers Custom Meats for a closer look at animal processing and facility management systems.

The group also explored local forestry management practices during a meeting with the Florida Forest Service before concluding their day at the local Escambia County Extension office to consult with regional agricultural specialists.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 