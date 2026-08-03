This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (State Road (S.R.) 291) – Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) from east of Bauer Road (County Road (C.R.) 293) to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, Aug. 2, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road (C.R. 293) to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Median devices are in place near Patton Drive and Mills Avenue. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, Aug. 2, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road (C.R. 293) to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Median devices are in place near Patton Drive and Mills Avenue. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Law enforcement will be on site, and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Law enforcement will be on site, and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone. U.S. 90A (West Nine Mile Road) Resurfacing, from Perdido River Bridge to S.R. 99 (Beulah Road) - The week of Sunday, Aug. 2, drivers on U.S. 90A will encounter inside lane closures, between Western Way Drive and Tower Ridge Road, for construction activities.

The week of Sunday, Aug. 2, drivers on U.S. 90A will encounter inside lane closures, between Western Way Drive and Tower Ridge Road, for construction activities. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) ramp – The week of Sunday, Aug. 2, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and North Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. Temporary side street closures north of Garden Street for stormwater drainage system reconstruction. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at D Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between A Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, Aug. 2, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-110 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction. I-10 Resurfacing from the Perdido River Bridge to west of U.S. 29 – I-10 drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures between the Perdido River Bridge and west of the U.S. 29 interchange (Exit 10), Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for guardrail installation.

I-10 drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures between the Perdido River Bridge and west of the U.S. 29 interchange (Exit 10), Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for guardrail installation. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent lane closures on I-10 westbound near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 6, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 8, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Temporary reconfiguration of the I-10 westbound on-ramp, which will remain in place through mid-2026.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – I-10 drivers may encounter intermittent inside lane closures near mile marker 11, Monday, Aug. 3, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for barrier wall placement. Additionally, drivers are reminded of the following ongoing construction-related traffic impacts: West Hope Drive at North Palafox Street remains closed temporarily for drainage construction. Traffic on North Palafox Street is being detoured via Tower Drive and Burgess Road. Signage is in place to direct drivers through the detour. I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

I-10 drivers may encounter intermittent inside lane closures near mile marker 11, Monday, Aug. 3, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for barrier wall placement. Additionally, drivers are reminded of the following ongoing construction-related traffic impacts: S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Resurfacing from U.S. 29 to the Alabama State Line – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are to be expected throughout the project limits on Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 8, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Garcon Point Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: construction of the new North Palafox Street bridge over I-10 reached a major milestone, as crews completed the concrete deck pour on the north end of the structure. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.