Drier Air, Lower Rain Chances Through Midweek
August 3, 2026
Drier air has filtered into the area, lowering rain chances through midweek.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Comments