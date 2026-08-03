Drier Air, Lower Rain Chances Through Midweek

Drier air has filtered into the area, lowering rain chances through midweek.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.