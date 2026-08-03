Century Man Charged Under Florida’s ‘Super Speeder’ Law At 108 MPH On I-110 In A Kia

A Century man was arrested under Florida’s “Super Speeder” law after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper clocked him traveling over 100 mph on Interstate 110 in Pensacola.

Austin Lee Clark, 24, of Century, was pulled over in the early morning hours of July 12 after a state trooper conducting stationary speed enforcement spotted his vehicle flying past traffic.

According to an arrest report, the trooper was stationed near mile marker 3 on I-110 northbound in a marked 65 mph zone when they observed a 2016 Kia Sportage moving at an extreme rate of speed. The trooper utilized a laser speed measurement device, which registered the vehicle traveling at 108 mph. The driver was observed rapidly changing lanes and passing multiple vehicles.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and Lee pulled over on the off-ramp to Brent Lane. When asked why he was driving so fast, Lee reportedly told the trooper he was trying to keep up with another vehicle that had passed him earlier. He then added that he was likely traveling 110 mph before the trooper clocked him.

The report stated the vehicle was towed because a female in the passenger seat was not able to drive due to alcohol. Lee successfully completed field sobriety exercises and was not suspected of DUI.

Lee was charged with operating a motor vehicle over 100 mph.