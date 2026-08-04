Free Cantonment, Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Set For Wednesday

August 4, 2026

A neighborhood cleanup for residents in Cantonment and Farm Hill are will take place this Wednesday, August 5. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge. Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Items for pickup should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected. (Click map above to enlarge.)

Items eligible for removal include:

  • Household appliances and electronics
  • Household junk and debris
  • Bicycles and toys
  • Old furniture and mattresses
  • Barbecue grills
  • Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
  • Tires (limit 10 per household)
  • Yard debris (tree cuttings, branches, etc.)

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

  • Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
  • Explosives or ammunition
  • Auto parts
  • Dirt or sod
  • Vehicles or vessels
  • 55-gallon drums of fluids

For questions,contact Escambia County Neighborhood and Human Services at (850) 595-3130.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 