Exclusive: First Look At The Design For New $10 Million Shelter In Century

We are getting a first look at the design for a new multimillion dollar community shelter in Century.

The Town of Century was awarded $10 million Florida Department of Commerce’s Rebuild Florida grant to turn the old Century High School gym property into a multipurpose facility that will also serve as a shelter during hurricanes or other disasters. Grant management was later redirected from the town to Escambia County.

The project has reached the 30% plan status showing the overall size, shape, orientation, and functional layout of the building, which retains the basic structure of the old gym and expands it. Plans show several new additions, including a large main lobby, an 812 square foot computer lab, two multipurpose rooms about 900 square foot each, a kitchen, two locker rooms, and offices and small flexible spaces. The structure will feature the complete rehabilitation of the gymnasium.

For more design images, and October 2025 photos of the Century High gym and property, click here.

Built in 1960 out of steel, concrete, and solid brick, the former Century High Blackcats gym has spent years being ravaged by time and vandals. Despite heavy interior damage, officials note the building remains remarkably resilient.

“It has good bones,” Century Mayor Ben Boutwell noted during a walkthrough last year. “With a steel frame and solid brick and concrete construction, it will make a good shelter.”

The remnants of the Century Kayo Stanton Football Stadium behind the gym will be demolished for safety reasons. The stadium was heavily damaged in an EF-3 tornado that struck Century on February 15, 2016. Century High School was closed and merged with Ernest Ward High School into the present-day Northview High School, which opened in 1995.

A timetable for finals plans and construction is not yet available.

Pictured: A first look at the design plants for a new community shelter in Century, building upon the structure of the former Century High School gym. Below are are photos of the gym from October 2025. Images for NorthEscambia.com, NorthEscambia.com photos.