Closures Begin This Week In $24 Million Jacks Branch Project North Of Atmore

The Poarch Creek Indians have secured a historic $24 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, marking the largest roadway construction grant in Tribal history. While the massive infrastructure investment promises long-term safety and modernization for Escambia County, Alabama, local drivers will face immediate travel disruptions starting this week.

The $4 million first phase of the expansive project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 5, bringing temporary road closures to a heavily traveled section of Jack Springs Road north of Atmore.

According to Tribal officials, the road will be completely closed near Judson Cemetery from August 5 through August 10, 2026. A dedicated detour route will be implemented to guide motorists around the construction zone during this six-day window, and emergency responders, businesses, and local residents are urged to plan for delays and utilize alternate routes.

The overall initiative is a comprehensive, four-phase safety and infrastructure overhaul designed to improve travel conditions across a vital transportation corridor. Upgrades scheduled for the initial phase of construction include:

Lane Widening: Expanding the existing roadway to better accommodate commercial traffic and standard vehicles.

Paved Safety Shoulders: Adding new paved shoulders alongside the travel lanes.

Rumble Strips: Installing shoulder rumble strips to prevent run-off-road collisions.

Resurfacing: Complete repaving of the degraded driving surface.

Drainage Improvements: Upgrading infrastructure to reduce frequent flooding concerns in low-lying areas.

The entire four-phase modernization project is anticipated to span roughly two years, with a final completion target set for March 2028.