Atmore Man Dies Following Monday Afternoon Crash

August 4, 2026

An Atmore man has died following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just north of the city.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 70-year-old Larry Wright was critically injured around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, when his 2002 Buick LeSabre left the roadway and struck a ditch.

Authorities stated Wright was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred on Jack Springs Road near Smith Dairy Road, approximately one mile north of Atmore in Escambia County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash. No further details have been released at this time.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 