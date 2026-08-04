Summer Lunch Program Continues This Week At the Molino and Century Libraries

August 4, 2026

The summer lunch program will continue through Friday, August 7, at the Century, Molino, Tryon, and Westside libraries.

Friday was the last day of the program at the Bellview, Pensacola, and Southwest libraries.

A special rural grab-and-go version of the program will be available this week at the Century and Molino library locations.

Disabled individuals 19 years of age and older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals. This program is sponsored by Feeding the Gulf Coast.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 