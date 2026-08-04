Pensacola Chamber Reaffirms Support For Appointed School Supreintendent

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has formally reaffirmed its support for maintaining an appointed Superintendent of Schools in Escambia County.

The Chamber first adopted its stance in 2018 when voters approved the measure. The Board of Directors remains united in that commitment as the measure returns to the ballot on the August 18 primary election.

“The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce has held a clear and consistent position on this issue since 2018, and our board of directors is united in reaffirming that stance today,” said Chamber Board Chair Ildi Hosman on Monday. “We believe that an appointed superintendent model best serves the students, families, and employers of Escambia County, and we encourage the business community and all eligible voters to consider the long-term implications of this decision for our region’s future.”

The upcoming August 18th primary election ballot will allow all eligible registered voters in Escambia County to vote on whether the Escambia County School Superintendent should remain an appointed position or return to an elected one.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent.

Here is how the referendum will appear on the primary ballot:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM

Shall the Superintendent of Schools of Escambia County, Florida, be elected by the majority of the qualified electors of Escambia County, Florida? YES or NO