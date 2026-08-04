ECFR: Clothes Dryer Sparked Friday Night Cantonment Apartment Laundry Room Fire

The fire that damaged the laundry room at a Cantonment apartment complex on Friday night was sparked by a clothes dryer, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

ECFR said their investigation determined the fire was started by an electrical malfunction inside the dryer.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the Wild Oak Farm Apartments at 850 North Highway 29. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke inside the laundry room. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, and damage was confined to the laundry room.

There were no injuries reported.

The responding Escambia County Fire Rescue stations included Cantonment, Molino, Ensley and Osceola.

Pictured below: Multiple Escambia County Fire Rescue stations responded in heavy rainfall on Friday night at the Wild Oak Farm Apartments in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Picturd above: An electrical malfunction with this dryer was blamed for the fire. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.