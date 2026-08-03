One Injured In Monday Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road

August 3, 2026

One person was injured in a crash on Monday at Highway 29 and Neal Road in Cantonment.

The crash, which involved a Honda Civic, Nissan Pathfinder, and a Ford F-150, shut down northbound Highway 29 for a short period of time.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released more information.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “One Injured In Monday Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road”

  1. Sandy on August 3rd, 2026 4:33 pm

    They truly need a light at this intersection
    Just going to be worse when school starts again





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