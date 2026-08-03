One Injured In Monday Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road
August 3, 2026
One person was injured in a crash on Monday at Highway 29 and Neal Road in Cantonment.
The crash, which involved a Honda Civic, Nissan Pathfinder, and a Ford F-150, shut down northbound Highway 29 for a short period of time.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released more information.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “One Injured In Monday Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road”
They truly need a light at this intersection
Just going to be worse when school starts again