One Injured In Monday Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road

One person was injured in a crash on Monday at Highway 29 and Neal Road in Cantonment.

The crash, which involved a Honda Civic, Nissan Pathfinder, and a Ford F-150, shut down northbound Highway 29 for a short period of time.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released more information.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.