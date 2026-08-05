Teachers Head Back To School In Escambia County (With Gallery)

August 5, 2026

Escambia County Public Schools teachers returned to school on Tuesday.

Many were welcomed back with a festive atmosphere or food, sponsored by school PTAs or local businesses.

Click here for a photo gallery from Bratt, Beulah, Lipscomb, and McArthur elementary schools; Ernest Ward Middle School; and George Stone Technical College.

The first day of school for students  in Escambia County is Wednesday, August 12.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 