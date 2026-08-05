Teachers Head Back To School In Escambia County (With Gallery)
August 5, 2026
Escambia County Public Schools teachers returned to school on Tuesday.
Many were welcomed back with a festive atmosphere or food, sponsored by school PTAs or local businesses.
Click here for a photo gallery from Bratt, Beulah, Lipscomb, and McArthur elementary schools; Ernest Ward Middle School; and George Stone Technical College.
The first day of school for students in Escambia County is Wednesday, August 12.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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