Teachers Head Back To School In Escambia County (With Gallery)

Escambia County Public Schools teachers returned to school on Tuesday.

Many were welcomed back with a festive atmosphere or food, sponsored by school PTAs or local businesses.

Click here for a photo gallery from Bratt, Beulah, Lipscomb, and McArthur elementary schools; Ernest Ward Middle School; and George Stone Technical College.

The first day of school for students in Escambia County is Wednesday, August 12.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



