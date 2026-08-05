Humidity, Isolated Showers Are Back In The Forecast
August 5, 2026
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
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