Century’s New ‘Backyard Apartment’, Tiny Home Rules Move Forward To Legal Review

The Town of Century is moving closer to modernizing its rules on backyard homes, shifting from its previous “Accessory Apartment” regulations to a newly drafted Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance.

Following guidance from town council workshops held in June and July, Emerald Coast Regional Council planner Eric Christianson submitted the draft update to Section 90-81 of the town’s Land Development Code. The proposed policy aims to expand housing options and support multigenerational living while protecting the character of residential neighborhoods.

Under the draft ordinance, property owners could construct up to one ADU on conforming lots where a primary home already exists. The draft allows ADUs in Low Density Residential, Medium Density Residential, Rural Residential, and Mixed Use categories. However, planners noted that explicit language in the town’s Comprehensive Plan is clearer for Low Density Residential and Medium Density Residential zones, meaning the inclusion of Rural Residential and Mixed Use properties will undergo special review by the town attorney.

Key structural and utility standards in the draft include:

Structure & Size: Units can be attached or detached, capped at a maximum of 700 square feet. ADUs cannot exceed the floor area or height of the main dwelling.

Separation & Setbacks: Detached units must maintain at least 10 feet of separation from the main house and sit in the rear yard. Roofline setbacks are set at five feet for attached structures and 10 feet for detached structures.

Utilities & Parking: Every ADU must have separate water, sewer, and electric meters, generating tap fee revenue for the town. Shared utility setups will be treated as standard home additions rather than ADUs. Each unit also requires one dedicated off-street parking space.

Strict Compliance: The ordinance explicitly prohibits any variances, waivers, or adjustments to these requirements.

The proposed ordinance now moves to legal review by the town attorney, while the regional council prepares an impact report assessing how the policy change will affect Century. Town council members will have the opportunity to review both reports and make further adjustments before scheduled public adoption hearings.

Christianson said Tuesday night that he estimated just over 450 parcels, about half of all parcels, in Century might qualify for an ADU. Once legal review is completed and the ordinance is complete, he places to present an impact report to the town council.

Pictured: A citizen addresses the Century Town Council on Tuesday night regarding a proposed implementation of an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.