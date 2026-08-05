Wahoos Walk Off Suspended Game, Fall 10-2 To Biscuits In Follow Up

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos ended up going 1-1 on Tuesday evening against the Montgomery Biscuits. The day started with the resumption of a suspended game that was started back on July 12th, and the Wahoos won that one in walkoff fashion 3-2. The regularly scheduled 9-inning contest went to the Biscuits by a final score of 10-2.

Before Pensacola could play a game that had been on the schedule since its release, they had to finish off a game that was suspended due to rain back in mid-July. Before the rain started to fall on that fateful day, the Wahoos and Biscuits were locked in a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 9th inning with a runner on second and one down. That’s exactly where the game picked up on Tuesday and the Wahoos stranded that runner on second.

In the top of the 10th inning, Jack Sellinger (W, 2-3) loaded the bases with nobody out, but induced a forceout, strikeout, and flyout to the Montgomery 2, 3, and 4 hitters to keep the game tied. In the bottom half, Jay Beshears would be the runner on second to start the inning and ended up scoring without the benefit of a batted ball. Two wild pitches from Tommy McCollum (L, 3-8) got Beshears to third and then home, giving the Wahoos a 3-2 walkoff victory, their fourth walkoff win of the year. Sellinger earned the win and McCollum earned the loss.

In “game 2” the Wahoos offense went stagnant. Biscuits starter Santiago Suarez (W, 6-3) continued his dominance over the ‘Hoos with 6.0 innings of one-run ball on eight hits, one walk, and four strikeouts. The lone run for Pensacola came on Ian Lewis Jr.’s 9th homer of the year, an opposite field shot over the left-center wall. However, it was already 4-0 by the time that homer came.

Montgomery put up 3 runs in the 4th off of Luis Palacios (L, 4-1), though all of them were unearned. An early throwing error from Cristian Hernández opened the door for the Biscuits, and Will Simpson knocked an RBI single into center. A batter later, Mac Horvath blooped a base hit into left-center field that snuck past both Brenan Jones and Emarrion Boyd. Horvath ended up at third with a two-run triple and a 3-0 lead.

In the 5th, Cooper Kinney got the best of Holt Jones with an RBI knock of his own. The score stayed 4-1 until four homers in the 8th and 9th innings increased the lead to 10-1 capped off by a three-run moonshot from Will Simpson.

Ian Lewis Jr. sent his 10th longball over the right field wall in the bottom of the 9th, his second multi-homer game of 2026. This, however, would be the end of the road for the Pensacola scoring, as Jonny Cuevas (S, 1) cemented the 10-2 victory. The Wahoos ended the day with a 56-47 record overall and 20-14 in the second half. The Biscuits now sit at 53-50 and 18-16.

The series continues on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.