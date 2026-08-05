Cantonment Man Arrested On Multiple Sexual Battery, Minor Exploitation Charges

A 70-year-old Cantonment man has been arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office following allegations of sexual battery and explicit communications involving a minor.

Gonzalo Quinones is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual battery by an adult on a victim under 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious conduct, and transmitting information harmful to minors.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began in late June after the victim’s family discovered inappropriate and explicit text messages sent from Quinones’ phone number. The family noted that similar messages had been received previously, but they initially believed the texts were sent to the minor by mistake and had been intended for someone else.

A subsequent forensic interview conducted at the Gulf Coast Kids House with the now 14-year-old girl uncovered additional allegations of physical abuse dating back several years, beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

Deputies noted that Quinones initially claimed he was not in his right mind when sending the messages. He later declined to meet further with investigators upon consulting legal counsel.

Quinones remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $345,000. An Escambia County Judge has appointed an expert for a competency evaluation in response to a motion filed in the case, according to court records.