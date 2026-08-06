Escambia Man Charged With Pensacola Boulevard Motel Murder

An Escambia County man has been charged with a shooting last week at a motel on Pensacola Boulevard.

Mario Antwean Wiggins, 38, has been charged with murder and remains in the Escambia County Jail for the shooting at the Quality Inn about 10:55 p.m. on July 31.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a caller reported hearing a gunshot and looked out to saw a man face down suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies found the man dead from a gunshot wound to the head.