Remains Of Pfc. Joseph Chancery Returning Home Today After 75 Years Missing In Action

After more than 75 years listed as missing in action, U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph “Dile” Chancery is returning home today, August 6 arriving at Pensacola International Airport. From there, he will be escorted by the Patriot Guard and law enforcement to a Mobile funeral home as his family and community prepare to honor the fallen hero.

Identified through advanced forensic analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the Brewton, Alabama native who fell during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in 1950 will finally receive full military honors.

Born June 26, 1930, in Brewton, Chancery was one of 12 children born to George Leonard Chancery and Martha Jane Posten Chancery in rural Escambia County. He entered the Army from Alabama, serving with Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division.

On November 28, 1950, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, Chancery’s unit came under overwhelming attack by Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near the P’ungnyuri Inlet on the eastern side of the reservoir. Amid sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers engaged in brutal, hand-to-hand combat to defend their artillery positions. Chancery was reported killed in action, but because the fallen could not be recovered due to the intense fighting, he was classified as Missing in Action.

In 1954, following Operation GLORY, unidentified service members were returned to the United States. Unidentified remains were later interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (the “Punchbowl”) in Honolulu. On March 29, 2021, a set of remains was exhumed as part of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project. Using DNA analysis provided by his family, alongside anthropological and dental evidence, scientists positively identified Chancery on March 24, 2026.

Though his parents and all 11 siblings passed away before his return, a new generation of nieces and nephews is fulfilling the promise to bring him home.

During his service, Pfc. Chancery earned the following decorations:

Purple Heart

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars

Presidential Unit Citation (Navy)

United Nations Service Medal

Republic of Korea Korean War Service Medal

Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation

The public is invited to attend upcoming memorial events:

Purple Heart Presentation: Friday, August 7, 2026, at the Daphne Civic Center during the “Saluting Our Nation’s Purple Heart Recipients” ceremony.

Funeral Service: Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Lottie United Methodist Church Cemetery near Atmore, Alabama, featuring Full Military Funeral Honors. He will be laid to rest alongside his parents and two siblings. A public luncheon will follow at the Lottie Volunteer Fire Department.