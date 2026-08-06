Typical Summertime Weather Pattern Returns

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon through the rest of the week as heat indices trent upward, reaching up to 107 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.