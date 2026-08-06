Wahoos Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short In 9-7 Loss To Biscuits

Despite a late-inning rally, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped game two of their series with the Montgomery Biscuits by a final score of 9-7.

After batting seven through the first two innings, the Biscuits had 10 batters come to the plate in the top of the third inning. Luis Moreno (L, 5-6) struggled, giving up 6 runs on 4 hits, three walks, and a balk. Caden Bodine and Will Simpson each had two RBIs with Xavier Isaac driving in a run as well. Moreno was pulled with just one out recorded and ended his day with just 2.1 innings on the day.

Pensacola struck back in the 4th when Brandon Compton took Biscuits starter TJ Nichols (W,1-4) deep to left-center field, his 15th home run in 29 games. Rays top prospect Theo Gillen answered with a solo home run of his own, bringing the score to 7-1.

With Josh Hejka on the mound in the 7th, Will Simpson brought home two more runs with an RBI double over the head of Colby Shade in left field. The 9-1 score remained until the bottom of the 8th, when the Wahoos bats started to pick up steam. Ethan O’Donell led the inning off with a single and Jay Beshears followed with his second triple of the season, a line drive down the right field line that scored O’Donnell. A Colby Shade groundout brought Beshears home and made it a 9-3 game.

With Junior William making his Double-A debut in the 9th, the Pensacola offense jumped all over him. Juan Matheus rolled a ball just inside the third baseline for a leadoff double. Brandon Compton proceeded to bring him in with a single to left, lowering the deficit to five runs. With Compton on first, Connor Caskenette singled to the opposite field, setting the stage for Brendan Jones to smack one into right-center field, scoring both runners on the double and bringing the score to 9-6.

All the offense prompted Biscuits manager Kevin Boles to pull William for Roel Garcia III (S, 1). Garcia would allow Brendan Jones to score, bringing the ‘Hoos to within two runs, but ultimately set down the home team in order. Garcia III earned his first save of the year in the 9-7 Wahoos loss.

Pensacola’s record dropped to 56-48 overall and 20-15 in the second half while the Biscuits improved to 54-50 and 19-16. Most importantly, the Montgomery win brought them within a game of Pensacola in the Southern League South Division standings.

The series continues on Thursday night.

written by Charlie Hobert