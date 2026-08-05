Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Areas Of Beulah, Northeast Pensacola

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging mission Tuesday evening in the area of Beulah and Northeast Pensacola.

The Beulah spray area in bounded roughly by West Nine Mile Road to the north, North Blue Angel Parkway to the south, Pine Forest Road to the east, and Eight Mile Creek to the west.

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

Click map to enlarge.

To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.

Northeast Pensacola

North: Interstate 10

South: East Burgess Road

East: North Ninth Avenue

West: Interstate 110

Northeast Pensacola