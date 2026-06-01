AAA: Florida Gas Price Declined 32 Cents Last Week

Florida gas prices are declining on average as international peace talks spark optimism in the fuel market. The state average price for gasoline is on a streak of declines, falling 46 cents per gallon over the past 11 days.

Sunday’s state average of $4.07 per gallon is 32 cents less than a week ago, 9 cents less than a month ago, and 96 cents more than this time last year.

The Pensacola area has the cheapest gas, on average, in the state at $3.85 per gallon, with a low of $3.85 available on West Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the low price Sunday night was $3.72 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“We’ve seen oil prices pull back over the past couple of weeks as hopes grow that the U.S. and Iran are nearing an agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Since oil makes up about half the cost of gasoline, that can translate into lower prices at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.