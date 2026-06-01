Pedestrian Struck And Killed Monday Morning On North Century Boulevard

A 76-year-old Century man was struck and killed Monday morning on North Century Boulevard in Century.

The collision occurred just before 9:30 a.m. near Henry Street, just over 100 yards north of Vallarta Mexican Restaurant.

The man was in the travel lane when he was hit by a northbound Nissan Sentra in the inside lane. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not seriously injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.