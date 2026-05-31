ECSO: Woman Pepper Sprayed Victim, Took Swing With Pink Baseball Bat In Century Assault

May 31, 2026

An Alabama woman was arrested following an early May altercation at Century Woods Apartments where she allegedly sprayed another woman in the face and took a swing at her with a pink baseball bat.

Alexis Marie Cooper, 27, of Atmore, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies  met with a female victim, who was wearing a cast on her arm, two days after the alleged incide. The victim stated that Cooper had arrived at her apartment on West Highway 4 to engage in a verbal dispute.

The argument escalated when Cooper allegedly advanced toward the victim on the sidewalk, armed with pepper spray and a pink baseball bat. Cooper then sprayed the victim in the face and swung the bat at her head, missing her face. The victim told deputies she defended herself by punching Cooper, which she believed caused her own hand to break.

A witness later corroborated the victim’s account, identifying a pink baseball bat decorated with a pencil graphic that was turned over to law enforcement as evidence. A teenage witness also positively identified Cooper in a photo lineup.

Cooper was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 