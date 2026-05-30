Driver Arrested For Fatal 2025 Cantonment DUI Crash Had Previous Local DUI Conviction

The woman arrested Friday for a fiery 2025 DUI crash in Cantonment was previously convicted of DUI in Escambia County.

Kelcey Alexis Eyl, 29, surrendered Friday on outstanding Florida Highway Patrol warrants for DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. She remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

RELATED:Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter For Fiery 2025 Fatal Highway 29 Collision

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on October 11, 2025, on Highway 29 south of the paper mill, near Woodbury Circle. The crash claimed the life of her passenger, a 30-year-old Cantonment man, after the high-speed collision ripped her car apart before it burst into flames, according to FHP. The occupants of the vehicle she hit, a Flomaton man and woman in their 70s, were seriously injured.

According to court records, Eyl was convicted of DUI and leaving the scene of a May 2018 crash on Beverly Parkway at Highway 29. She was convicted on both counts and sentenced to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service. Her driver’s license was revoked for six months.

Pictured: Kelcey Alexis Eyl is charged with this October 11, 2025, fatal crash in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.