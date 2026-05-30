Driver Arrested For Fatal 2025 Cantonment DUI Crash Had Previous Local DUI Conviction

May 30, 2026

The woman arrested Friday for a fiery 2025 DUI crash in Cantonment was previously convicted of DUI in Escambia County.

Kelcey Alexis Eyl, 29, surrendered Friday on outstanding Florida Highway Patrol warrants for DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. She remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

RELATED:Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter For Fiery 2025 Fatal Highway 29 Collision

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on October 11, 2025, on Highway 29 south of the paper mill, near Woodbury Circle. The crash claimed the life of her passenger, a 30-year-old Cantonment man, after the high-speed collision ripped her car apart before it burst into flames, according to FHP. The occupants of the vehicle she hit, a Flomaton man and woman in their 70s, were seriously injured.

According to court records, Eyl was convicted of DUI and leaving the scene of a May 2018 crash on Beverly Parkway at Highway 29. She was convicted on both counts and sentenced to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service. Her driver’s license was revoked for six months.

Pictured: Kelcey Alexis Eyl is charged with this October 11, 2025, fatal crash in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 