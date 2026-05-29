Blue Wahoos Walked off By Barons In Birmingham

May 29, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 7-4 in 10 innings to the Birmingham Barons on Thursday night, failing to hold a pair of leads and surrendering a three-run walk-off homer to Anthony DePino.

A Connor Caskenette sacrifice fly and Dylan Jasso two-run double gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-0 lead in the second against Barons starter Dylan Cumming. The next three Pensacola innings would be snuffed out by ground ball double plays turned by the Birmingham infield.

Eliazar Dishmey started for the Blue Wahoos in his Double-A debut, flashing swing-and-miss stuff before running into trouble his second time through the order. He allowed a solo homer to Drake Logan in the third, and issued a pair of walks in the fourth that came in to score on a Wilfred Veras groundout and Jorge Corona RBI single to tie the game 3-3. Dishmey allowed three runs in 4.0 innings while striking out six and walking four.

Fenwick Trimble singled, took second on an error, and scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning to put Pensacola ahead once more 4-3. Kade Bragg worked 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, but Jack Sellinger surrendered doubles to DePino and Jeral Perez in the eighth to tie the game 4-4.

The Blue Wahoos were unable to bring home their placed runner in the top of the 10th against Jonathan Clark (W, 1-0), and Colby Martin (L, 1-2) was placed in a tough spot when entering in the bottom half of the frame. After a stolen base and an intentional walk, DePino launched a walk-off blast for a 7-4 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Friday evening.

written by Erik Bremer

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 