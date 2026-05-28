Four Killed In Three Separate Escambia County Traffic Crashes

Four people were killed in three seperate Escambia County traffic crashes in less than 24 hours.

Barrancas Avenue Double Fatal

A single-vehicle crash on Barrancas Avenue claimed two lives at approximately 6:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a beige Honda Accord was traveling east when it failed to maintain a single lane while traveling around a curve and left the roadway.

“The vehicle then struck a concrete median divider on Barrancas Avenue, became airborne, and spun across the right-turn lane before striking a tree on the east side of the roadway,” trooperd said. The driver, a 49-year-old Pensacola man, and his passenger, a 26-year-old Pensacola man, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

W Street Bicyclist Fatal Hit-and-Run

A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred near the intersection of W Street and West Mallory Street between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. FHP said the crash involved an unknown vehicle and a 25-year-old male bicyclist who was later pronounced deceased at Baptist Hospital.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction after hitting the bicyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP Trooper Berry at tylerberry@flhsmv.gov or Corporal Whipple at mattwhipple@flhsmv.gov, or call FHP at (850) 484-5000.

W Street Bicyclist Fatal

At approximately 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, the 45-year-old male driver of an SUV struck and killed a 42-year-old male bicyclist on W Street near Lenox Parkway.

FHP said “the driver of the SUV failed to observe the bicyclist in the roadway due to low light conditions, resulting in the front of the SUV striking the bicyclist.”

The investigation is ongoing.

File photo.