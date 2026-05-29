Warm, Humid, And Rainy Weather Continues

A wet and humid pattern is settling into the region as a daily dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms tracks across the area through most of next week. High temperatures will push into the upper 80s over the weekend before a slight cooling trend arrives by mid-week, though daily rain chances will remain locked in around 40% to 60%.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.