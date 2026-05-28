DeSantis Call Special Session Hoping To End Homestead Property Taxes; Gaetz Will Support

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special session that would lead to a constitutional amendment to overhaul Florida’s property tax structure.

The proposal, titled “Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes,” provides for the immediate increase in the homestead exemption and calls for a schedule for full elimination through general law.

Northwest Florida Sen. Don Gaetz says he will vote for the governor’s tax reform plan.

“I believe that property taxes amount to renting your property from the government. If you don’t pay what the government charges, you lose your property. Property taxes are especially hard on families with fixed incomes. The soaring increase in assessed property values and, consequently, increased property taxes isn’t keeping up with pensions and Social Security, for example. While I believe that Northwest Florida local governments have been good stewards of tax dollars, the substantial increases in many local government budgets is far outpacing population growth and inflation.,” Gaetz said.

“I will vote for Governor DeSantis’ plan when it is presented to the Senate next week,” Gaetz said in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“Property tax revenue collected by local governments has nearly doubled in the past seven years and is expected to reach an astounding $83 billion by 2032. Florida homeowners need relief. Now is the time to stand up for taxpayers, enact a historic reform, and save the home of every Floridian,” DeSantis said.

As proposed by Governor DeSantis, the Save Our Homes proposal includes five major components to provide immediate and permanent relief:

Exempt Homestead Properties From Taxation.

Exempts the first $250,000 of a homestead’s value from taxation and requiring, through law, a schedule for full elimination.

Ensure Funding For Core Services.

Requires local governments to use remaining property taxes solely for core public needs including public safety, education and schools, infrastructure, and natural resources.

Protect Small Businesses.

Limits future property tax assessments on businesses and creates a more stable tax environment for local businesses.

Ensure Fairness For Florida Residents.

Requires any person who establishes Florida residency after January 1, 2027, to maintain Florida residency for up to five years prior to receiving the increased homestead exemption.

Create A State Trust Fund To Assist With Core Local Services.

Establishes a trust fund to provide grants to local governments to assist with the continuation of core local services.

The governor’s proposal will be considered during the upcoming special session beginning June 1, with the goal of placing the constitutional amendment on the ballot for Florida voters this fall.