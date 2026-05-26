Ernest Ward Middle School Names Final Students, Employees Of The Month

May 26, 2026

Ernest Ward Middle School named its Students and Employees of the Month for the final three months of the school year.

May Employee of the Month is science teacher Tracy Bozeman, and Students of the Month are Ryleigh Crabtree, eighth grade; Colton Hopper, seventh grade; and Charlie Trawick, sixth grade.

April Students of the Month are Henry Cook, sixth grade; Jaelyn Connors, seventh grade; Jadon Long, eighth grade; and Employee of the Month is Kevin Knowles, PE teacher and coach.

March Students and Employee of the Month  are Marlee McElhaney, sixth grade; Rachael Garrison, seventh grade; Walker Maughon, eight grade; and Yolanda Fountain, teacher assistant.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 