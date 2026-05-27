ECFR: Electrical Fault Sparks Fire That Destroyed McDavid Home

May 27, 2026

A fire that destroyed a McDavid home on Friday evening was caused by an electrical problem, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The fire displaced two adult residents and claimed the life of one dog.

ECFR responded to the residential structure fire in the 2800 block of Velor Road on Friday, May 22, at approximately 6:26 p.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered an active fire venting from the single-story home.

Firefighters launched a rapid attack, bringing the fire under control by 7:01 p.m.

Following an investigation, ECFR determined that the cause of the fire was faulty electrical wiring in the kitchen.

The home was a complete loss.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 