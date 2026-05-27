Northview High Class Of 2026 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)

The 115 members of the Northview High School Class of 2026 graduated Tuesday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2026 is Braylan Hope Shelly, and salutatorian is Ayden Brice Crabtree.

“As we enter into this new chapter of life, I want everyone to remember something important,” Shelly told her fellow graduates. “Your life has purpose. The same God that created the mountains, the oceans, and the sun, created you with intention too. The God who painted sunsets across the sky, and placed every single star in the universe also made each of us unique and valuable. Every dream and obstacle in your life is part of a bigger plan than you may even realize right now.

“There will be moments in your life when you question yourself and feel uncertain about where you are going, but do not forget that God has given you the strength, abilities, and determination you need to succeed. Success may look different for each of us, but every person here has been given gifts and opportunities for a reason. Sometimes the challenges we face may be the very things that prepare us for the future God has planned for us, Shelly continued.

“Our lives are built on the small steps that we take daily,” Crabtree said. “Do not let fear hold you back from these steps, but instead move boldly with everything you do.”

Class President Lauren Oliver led the class in a moment of silence for Nicholas Walston. “He was known and loved by so many,” she said. A chair sat empty for Walston with a memorial to him.

Principal Mike Sherrill said 22 members of the class were at or above a 4.0 GPA (including three over 5.0), 12 were at or above a 3.75 GPA, and 11 had earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Collectively, the class received over $1.364 million in scholarships. It was the first class in Northview school history to meet all of the requirements for a Florida state diploma.

Graduated were:

Summa Cum Laude GPA of 4.0 and above

Braylan Hope Shelly

Ayden Brice Crabtree

Mary Elizabeth Oliver

Elizabeth Faith Coleman

Jackson Cade Simmons

Savannah Jean Hudson

Liam Patrick Simonson

Addison Alaina Classen

Claire Marie Amerson

Tyler Benjamin Carach

Maggie Suzanne Stewart

Anna Grace Kunkel

Wade Allen Bailey

Jackson Baker Bridges

Samantha Belle Minchew

Kayleigh Abigail Young

Kenslee Savannah Chavira

Makenzie Lynn Levins

Shelby Lynn Greenwell

Talaysha Sherry Curry

Aakira Nichelle Davis

Keeli Victoria Knighten

Magna Cum Laude GPA of 3.75 and above

Lucas Wade Godwin

Alyssa Danielle Brooks

Maurice Ervin Dixon, V

Macy McKayla Jerkins

Fallon Christina Hubbard

Gus Mitchell Leatherberry

Brayden Michael Gindl

Cameron Edward Bodiford

Kinley Michelle Knowles

Luke Davison Chavers

Julianna Paige Little

Kathryn Abagail Beasley

Cum Laude GPA of 3.5 and above

Olivia Evelyn Doyle

Andrew Brayden Plant

Lauren Gabrielle Abbott

Amie Lee Weaver

Andrew Spencer Brown

Kailey Mae Hawkins

Cinseirr Rain Burgess

Peyton Bailee Womack

Carley Ruth Moore

Ona Lee Spinks

Graduating in alphabetical order

Ellie Sophia Adkins

Brody Scott Baker

Kaiden Jared Belongia

Isaiah Cano Boatwright

Cameron Kristian Bourgeois

Jack Bryan Boutwell

Leah Riley Brooks

Tameka Linda Brown

Keiyon Lamarri Brown

Ora Grace Bryan

Emily Dawn Carter

Zakhel Cameron Clemmons

Mileigh Elizabeth Clifford

Cole Austin Davis

Lauren Nicole Doggett

Nathan Alan Duffy

Colton James Dunsford

Daniel Wayne Earnest

Amanda Daniela Fernandez-Santis

Salvador Franco

Chase Jayden Gibson

Kaiden Cire Hall

Marabelle Grace Hamilton

Jazariah Lai’Ahni Henderson

Joshua Rodney Holmes

Hannah Christine Jerkins

Daniel Scott Johnson

James Grayden Johnson-Sheffield

Logan Bryan Jordan

Brayden Eric Kaster

Dane Thomas King

Aviya Mae LaBue

Daylen Jeremiah Lewis

Addison Skyy Linton

Emily Renee Long

Addison Marie Marsh-Hual

Bryant Anthony Mason

Mikenna Leigh Mattheiss

Dallas James McCarthy

Damon Scott McDuffie

Caelen Maurice McKillion

Brandon Joel Minor Jr.

Tylijah Jermell Mitchell

Zykeriya Shauness Mitchell

Hunter Coleman Moye

Jarrett Earl Munro

Trevor Allen Nall

William Harry Nowlin

Bryson Mi’kel Orso

Cole Anthony Oswald

Reagan Bream Peebles

Estela Stephanie Peralta

Noel Jayden Pugh

Elijah Wayne Quigley

Samuel Benjamin Reid

Jaquan Quartez Richardson

DaShay Armetta Robinson

Christian Dion Santana

Chase Edward Smith

James Randall Smith

Malia Jenay Smith

Rylie Addison Sparkman

Felecity Alyce St Louis

Justy Reece Starns

Jeremy Thomas Jr.

Daivyd Alexander Wallace

Charles Tennessee Waters

Alexis Paige White

Tierany Grace White

Jessica Danielle Williams

Garrett Samuel Yalch

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.