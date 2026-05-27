Northview High Class Of 2026 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)
May 27, 2026
The 115 members of the Northview High School Class of 2026 graduated Tuesday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2026 is Braylan Hope Shelly, and salutatorian is Ayden Brice Crabtree.
“As we enter into this new chapter of life, I want everyone to remember something important,” Shelly told her fellow graduates. “Your life has purpose. The same God that created the mountains, the oceans, and the sun, created you with intention too. The God who painted sunsets across the sky, and placed every single star in the universe also made each of us unique and valuable. Every dream and obstacle in your life is part of a bigger plan than you may even realize right now.
“There will be moments in your life when you question yourself and feel uncertain about where you are going, but do not forget that God has given you the strength, abilities, and determination you need to succeed. Success may look different for each of us, but every person here has been given gifts and opportunities for a reason. Sometimes the challenges we face may be the very things that prepare us for the future God has planned for us, Shelly continued.
“Our lives are built on the small steps that we take daily,” Crabtree said. “Do not let fear hold you back from these steps, but instead move boldly with everything you do.”
Class President Lauren Oliver led the class in a moment of silence for Nicholas Walston. “He was known and loved by so many,” she said. A chair sat empty for Walston with a memorial to him.
Principal Mike Sherrill said 22 members of the class were at or above a 4.0 GPA (including three over 5.0), 12 were at or above a 3.75 GPA, and 11 had earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Collectively, the class received over $1.364 million in scholarships. It was the first class in Northview school history to meet all of the requirements for a Florida state diploma.
Graduated were:
Summa Cum Laude GPA of 4.0 and above
- Braylan Hope Shelly
- Ayden Brice Crabtree
- Mary Elizabeth Oliver
- Elizabeth Faith Coleman
- Jackson Cade Simmons
- Savannah Jean Hudson
- Liam Patrick Simonson
- Addison Alaina Classen
- Claire Marie Amerson
- Tyler Benjamin Carach
- Maggie Suzanne Stewart
- Anna Grace Kunkel
- Wade Allen Bailey
- Jackson Baker Bridges
- Samantha Belle Minchew
- Kayleigh Abigail Young
- Kenslee Savannah Chavira
- Makenzie Lynn Levins
- Shelby Lynn Greenwell
- Talaysha Sherry Curry
- Aakira Nichelle Davis
- Keeli Victoria Knighten
Magna Cum Laude GPA of 3.75 and above
- Lucas Wade Godwin
- Alyssa Danielle Brooks
- Maurice Ervin Dixon, V
- Macy McKayla Jerkins
- Fallon Christina Hubbard
- Gus Mitchell Leatherberry
- Brayden Michael Gindl
- Cameron Edward Bodiford
- Kinley Michelle Knowles
- Luke Davison Chavers
- Julianna Paige Little
- Kathryn Abagail Beasley
Cum Laude GPA of 3.5 and above
- Olivia Evelyn Doyle
- Andrew Brayden Plant
- Lauren Gabrielle Abbott
- Amie Lee Weaver
- Andrew Spencer Brown
- Kailey Mae Hawkins
- Cinseirr Rain Burgess
- Peyton Bailee Womack
- Carley Ruth Moore
- Ona Lee Spinks
Graduating in alphabetical order
- Ellie Sophia Adkins
- Brody Scott Baker
- Kaiden Jared Belongia
- Isaiah Cano Boatwright
- Cameron Kristian Bourgeois
- Jack Bryan Boutwell
- Leah Riley Brooks
- Tameka Linda Brown
- Keiyon Lamarri Brown
- Ora Grace Bryan
- Emily Dawn Carter
- Zakhel Cameron Clemmons
- Mileigh Elizabeth Clifford
- Cole Austin Davis
- Lauren Nicole Doggett
- Nathan Alan Duffy
- Colton James Dunsford
- Daniel Wayne Earnest
- Amanda Daniela Fernandez-Santis
- Salvador Franco
- Chase Jayden Gibson
- Kaiden Cire Hall
- Marabelle Grace Hamilton
- Jazariah Lai’Ahni Henderson
- Joshua Rodney Holmes
- Hannah Christine Jerkins
- Daniel Scott Johnson
- James Grayden Johnson-Sheffield
- Logan Bryan Jordan
- Brayden Eric Kaster
- Dane Thomas King
- Aviya Mae LaBue
- Daylen Jeremiah Lewis
- Addison Skyy Linton
- Emily Renee Long
- Addison Marie Marsh-Hual
- Bryant Anthony Mason
- Mikenna Leigh Mattheiss
- Dallas James McCarthy
- Damon Scott McDuffie
- Caelen Maurice McKillion
- Brandon Joel Minor Jr.
- Tylijah Jermell Mitchell
- Zykeriya Shauness Mitchell
- Hunter Coleman Moye
- Jarrett Earl Munro
- Trevor Allen Nall
- William Harry Nowlin
- Bryson Mi’kel Orso
- Cole Anthony Oswald
- Reagan Bream Peebles
- Estela Stephanie Peralta
- Noel Jayden Pugh
- Elijah Wayne Quigley
- Samuel Benjamin Reid
- Jaquan Quartez Richardson
- DaShay Armetta Robinson
- Christian Dion Santana
- Chase Edward Smith
- James Randall Smith
- Malia Jenay Smith
- Rylie Addison Sparkman
- Felecity Alyce St Louis
- Justy Reece Starns
- Jeremy Thomas Jr.
- Daivyd Alexander Wallace
- Charles Tennessee Waters
- Alexis Paige White
- Tierany Grace White
- Jessica Danielle Williams
- Garrett Samuel Yalch
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
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