Keep the Umbrella Handy: Daily Storm Chances Pack the Seven-Day Forecast

A wet and unsettled weather pattern will dominate the area heading into the end of the week and through the weekend, with high rain chances persisting every single day. Daily high temperatures will consistently hover in the low to mid-80s, while overnight lows remain sticky in the upper 60s to low 70s. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will track through the region, bringing heavy downpours at times, especially during the afternoon hours.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.