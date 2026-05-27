Cantonment Woman Charged With Felony Fraud For Using Stolen Checks

A Cantonment woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a local man’s checkbook and using it to at the grocery store.

Christina Marie Avirett, 38, was charged with four felony counts of uttering a false bank bill, note, check, or draft. She was later released on a $4,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, a deputy was dispatched to the Grocery Advantage on Highway 29 in Cantonment regarding a fraud complaint. A store manager reported that a female frequent shopper had used unauthorized checks to purchase items on consecutive days. When the same woman returned the following evening and attempted to use another check under the same victim’s name, the manager recognized something was wrong and denied the transaction.

Investigators contacted the victim, who stated his checkbook had been taken from a kitchen drawer. The victim noted that he personally only uses that checkbook for church, and the first fraudulent check actually had “Church clean up” written on the memo line. This led him to believe the suspect knew him and his specific check habits. The victim was able to identify a former coworker linked to Avirett’s residential address, noting that the individual had been inside the victim’s house three weeks prior.

The store manager later selected Avirett from a photograph line-up provided by the Sheriff’s Office, identifying her as the individual who passed the checks. Surveillance footage from Grocery Advantage also captured the suspect and her distinct electric bicycle, which the responding deputy recognized from prior interactions.

In total, three checks were successfully processed—two at Grocery Advantage and one online—totaling $369.96 before the account was frozen.