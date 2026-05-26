Cantonment Man Charged With Trying To Pass ‘Play Money’ At Credit Union

A Cantonment man was arrested after he allegedly tried to exchange movie prop money for real cash and then use it to open an account at a local credit union

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a counterfeit call at the Gulf Winds Credit Union located at 220 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

Justin Wayne Jordan, 40, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on felony charges of passing a counterfeit bank bill and possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills.

According to an arrest report, Jordan entered the credit union and handed a credit union employee two $100 bills in an attempt to exchange them for real currency. The employee immediately noticed that the bills were counterfeit, observing that they were explicitly marked with the imprint “Copy Play Money”. When the employee informed Jordan that the bills were fake and could not be exchanged, Jordan stated he had more cash with him. He then produced additional movie prop bills and stated that he wanted to use them to open up a credit union account.

A responding deputy reviewed credit union video footage of the encounter, which corroborated the employee’s account of the incident. In total, law enforcement collected 12 of the fake bills to be submitted into evidence.

Jordan remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.