A Soggy Stretch Ahead: Rain Chances Dominate the Local Forecast

A persistent, moisture-rich pattern is settling over the region, bringing a high likelihood of rain and thunderstorms nearly every day this week. Temperatures will remain warm and humid, with highs generally hovering in the lower to mid-80s and nighttime lows stuck in the sticky around-70 range. Keep the umbrellas handy, as multiple rounds of heavy downpours could add up significantly over the next several days.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.