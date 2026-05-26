Habitual Traffic Offender Arrested After Fleeing Deputy, K-9 Search In Century

A Century man is facing felony charges after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop last month.

William Johnathan Hamilton, 35, was arrested last week on an outstanding warrant for fleeing and eluding law enforcement with active lights and sirens, and driving while license suspended as a habitual offender. He is currently being held at the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy was patrolling the area of Century Boulevard and West McCurdy Street when he observed a dark 2007 Chevy Silverado being driven by a man later identified as Hamilton. The deputy noted that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle lacked a proper license tag.

When the deputy pulled behind the truck, Hamilton made a sharp right turn onto Hilltop Road and accelerated, according to the report. The deputy activated emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, but Hamilton refused to pull over, eventually speeding onto a dirt road and into a field on his property

The deputy briefly lost sight of the vehicle but later located the abandoned truck hidden in a wooded area on the back lot of the residence on Hilltop Road. An ECSO drone unit and a Century Correctional Institution K-9 unit searched the surrounding area, but Hamilton was not found at the time. The truck was subsequently towed and impounded.

A records check revealed that Hamilton’s driver’s license had been suspended indefinitely since June 2024.