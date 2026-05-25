Seven Unanswered Runs Earn Wahoos 9-5 Victory

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos battled from behind to pull off a 9-5 victory over the Columbus Clingstones on Sunday afternoon, anchored by productive contact and showstopping defensive plays.

Initially down 4-0 after troublesome pitching plagued the first two innings, the Wahoos (23-22) fought back with three runs in the third to threaten and four in the fifth to commandeer the series-securing game. Pensacola climbs back above the .500 mark for the second time this season against Columbus (21-23), doing so for the first time back on Wednesday.

Six Wahoos finished with two hits each on the 13-hit day, led by Fenwick Trimble who initiated the comeback with his sixth home run of the season, a three-run no-doubter that landed in the bay beyond left field. Sam Praytor had an excellent day at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, scoring two runs and driving in one with a walk drawn. Dillon Lewis impressed with two doubles and two RBI.

Mason Vinyard (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the year with a stellar relief outing that allowed the Pensacola offense a moment to reset. Vineyard offered 4.0 innings of relief that saw just one hit, two walks and no runs allowed, picking up one strikeout.

The Wahoos got off to a rocky start in the first inning after a four-pitch walk issued to Columbus’ Luke Waddell turned into a run just a batter later. A David McCabe single into centerfield was misplayed by Dillon Lewis, and Waddell flew from first to home as the ball rolled into the deepest part of the park.

A subsequent hit-by-pitch and a walk would load the bases, and a fielder’s choice allowed McCabe to plate the second run of the evening for the Clingstones. Pensacola second baseman Payton Green stopped the bleeding however, leaping up to snag a line drive and turn the inning over.

Two more runs came across in the second inning for the visiting side. A two-out triple by Waddell into the right field corner pushed home Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. from second base, and Waddell would race home on a wild pitch to pad the Clingstones’ lead, 4-0.

Pensacola righted the ship in the bottom of the third. Sam Praytor registered the team’s first hit of the evening with a line drive into center field, followed by a well-executed bunt single by Emaarion Boyd. This set the table quite well for Trimble to launch a towering, three-run home run over left field, instantly making it a one-run ballgame.

The warmed Wahoo bats caught fire in the fifth. Cristian Hernandez and Trimble knocked consecutive singles into center off of Columbus’ Blake Enlow (L, 1-2), paving the way for Dillon Lewis to power a one-hop double off the wall in the left to score both runners and strip the lead, 5-4. Pensacola added a pair of insurance runs as line drive into left from Payton Green scored Lewis, and a previously walked Jay Beshears jogged home after Enlow balked.

The Clingstones got one back in the seventh after Patrick Clohisy got on base with a single, later stealing his way to third and scoring on a groundout to first base. It’d be false hope however, as the Wahoos answered back and more in the following half-inning. Dylan Jasso doubled to the wall in left, and Praytor sent him home with a double of his. Praytor would later score all the way from second base on a wild pitch, wrapping up the scoring for the home side, 9-5.

The Blue Wahoos will take Monday off before hitting the road for a series with the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, beginning on Tuesday.