FloridaCommerce Reports Small Decrease In Escambia County Unemployment

The Escambia County area unemployment rate decreased, according to data released Friday by FloridaCommerce.

The area’s unemployment rate was 5.0% in April 2026, a slight decrease from the March rate of 4.9%. A year ago, the unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.6%.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in April 2026, up 0.1 percentage point from the March 2026 rate, and up 1.1 percentage points from a year ago. There were 532,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 11,150,000. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in April.