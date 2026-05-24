FloridaCommerce Reports Small Decrease In Escambia County Unemployment

May 24, 2026

The Escambia County area unemployment rate decreased, according to data released Friday by FloridaCommerce.

The area’s unemployment rate was 5.0% in April 2026, a slight decrease from the March rate of 4.9%. A year ago, the unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.6%.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in April 2026, up 0.1 percentage point from the March 2026 rate, and up 1.1 percentage points from a year ago. There were 532,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 11,150,000. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in April.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 