Cantonment Woman Gets Probation On DUI Charge For Hitting Worker On Beulah Road

June 12, 2026

A Cantonment woman was recently convicted of DUI involving property damage or personal injury, for striking a construction worker on Beulah Road, north of Nine Mile Road in March.

She was sentenced to 12 months probation, under a plea agreement, ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and to attend DUI school or a drug rehabilitation program. Her driver’s license was also suspended for six months.

Crystal Jane McKnight, 43, was driving a pickup truck when she struck a construction worker with the vehicle’s mirror. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, McKnight attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by the victim, who followed her in his work truck.

Responding troopers noted that McKnight smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring her words, according to an arrest report. She reportedly struggled to maintain her balance and nearly fell during initial contact.

McKnight consented to field sobriety exercises, during which investigators observed multiple signs of impairment, including failing to maintain balance and struggling to follow instructions. Following her arrest by troopers, McKnight provided breath samples that registered blood alcohol levels of .144 and .142, both well above the legal limit in Florida, the report states.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 