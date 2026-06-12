Highs In The 90s Into The Weekend; Heavy Rain Next Week

June 12, 2026

Warm, sticky summer weather will dominate the North Escambia area for the next few days, bringing typical afternoon storm chances and highs climbing into the lower 90s. Relief from the intense heat arrives early next week, but it comes at a price: a deep plume of tropical moisture will settle over the region, sending rain chances skyrocketing to 80% and 90% by Monday and Tuesday, keeping daytime temperatures much cooler in the 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 