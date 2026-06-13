Hot Weekend Ahead Before Heavy Rains Roll In

An incoming weather system is set to bring a dramatic shift to the North Escambia area. Residents can expect a hot and mostly clear weekend, with temperatures peaking near the mid-90s. However, storm chances spike significantly by Monday afternoon, ushering in a prolonged wet period. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely through the middle of the workweek, providing a noticeable drop in daytime highs before tapering off toward the weekend.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 PM. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 AM, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 PM, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 PM. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.