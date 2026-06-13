Homer Not Enough For Wahoos In 6-3 Loss To Clingstones

June 13, 2026

Aiva Arquette hit his third home run in as many weeks for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, but mid-inning bullpen woes proved costly in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Clingstones on Friday night.

Columbus took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr by stringing together four consecutive two-out singles, capped by run-scoring hits from Keshawn Ogans and Patrick Clohisy.

The Blue Wahoos chipped away against Columbus starter Lucas Braun (W, 1-3), as Arquette hit a solo homer in the fourth and Jay Beshears hit a game-tying RBI single in the fifth to bring the score to 2-2.

The game turned in the fifth, as Colby Martin (L, 2-3) struggled to find his command in relief for the Blue Wahoos. The righty allowed a two-out hit-by-pitch and a single before Logan Braunschweig hit a go-ahead RBI single for a 3-2 lead. A pair of bases-loaded walks followed, putting the Clingstones ahead 5-2.

Drew Compton added a sacrifice fly in the seventh against Blue Wahoos reliever Michael Perez for a 6-2 Columbus advantage. The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the eighth with a Ryan Ignoffo RBI double, but Samuel Strickland (S, 2) quieted the rally and worked around a single in the ninth to earn a five-out save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Saturday night.

written by Erik Bremer

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 