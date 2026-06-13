Former Northview Coach Jeremy Greenwell Named J.U. Blacksher Offensive Coordinator

June 13, 2026

Former Northview High School Coach Jeremy Greenwell has been named the new offensive coordinator for the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs in Uriah, Alabama.

Greenwell is the former head baseball coach at Northview, former football coach at Ernest Ward Middle School, and, most recently a football coach at West Florida High School.

Pictured: New J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs offensive coordinator Jeremy Greenwell with his family — wife Savannah and children Coy and Joanna. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 