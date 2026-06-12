Development Plans Filed For $25 Million John R. Jones Ballpark Upgrades

Preliminary plans have been filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for planned John R. Jones Complex upgrades on Nine Mile Road.

The $25 million project will include:

$20 million – Artificial turf for 20 Fields Approx. $1 million per field 18 multi-dimensional diamond fields, Plus, two rectangular multi-use fields

$500,000 – Landscaping & Common Areas Flower beds and aesthetic landscaping

$1.2 million – Sidewalks & Parking Upgrades Entryway and sidewalk connectivity

$1 million – Fence, Shade & Dugout Work Overall fence work, shade areas & dugout upgrades

$1.5 million – Concessions & Building Upgrades Remodeling and upgrading buildings.

Miscellaneous Expenses – $400,000 Various Aesthetic Upgrades

Design – Permits or Consulting Fees – $400,000 Potential fees for design or consulting



In January 2025, the Escambia County Commission approved a Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Revenue Note not exceeding $25,100,000 for capital improvements at the John R. Jones Park and Sports Arena. The annual debt service for the bank loan will be paid from Escambia County TDT with a structured level annual debt service of approximately $2.495 million over an approximate 15-year period which ends on October 1, 2039.

According to the plan, the upgraded park will attract hundreds of teams, players and fans for tournaments and be competitive with similar facilities in nearby communities such as Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Panama City, Fort Walton Beach, Daphne, and more.

To date, the project has only reached the internal review process with the DRC and has not yet been set for a public meeting.