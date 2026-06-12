Cantonment Man Charged With Dirt Bike Theft, Burglary

A Cantonment man was arrested this week after allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a local property.

Jordan Garrett, 30, was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied structure and felony grand theft of a motor vehicle.

According to an arrest report, a deputy responded to a residence on Jacks Branch Road regarding a stolen vehicle. A green 2023 Kawasaki dirt bike had been secured inside a shop on the property earlier that evening. A witness later noticed the shop doors open and heard a dirt bike operating nearby.

While patrolling the vicinity, a deputy located and stopped Garrett riding a matching dirt bike northbound on Green Tree Circle, the report states.

Garrett remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond because his bond was revoked revoked in a pending assault case.